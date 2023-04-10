Cambodia recorded $11.25 in its international trade during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, down 14.5 per cent from $13.16 billion over the same period last year, said an official report released on Monday.

The kingdom’s total export was valued at $5.39 billion during the January-March period this year, down 5.7 per cent year-on-year, and total import was registered at $5.86 billion, down 21.3 per cent, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise’s report.

The report showed that the Southeast Asian nation exported garment, footwear and travel goods products worth $2.42 billion in Q1 this year, down 22 per cent from $3.12 billion in the same period last year.

The garment, footwear and travel goods industry is the largest foreign exchange earner for Cambodia.

The sector consists of roughly 1,100 factories and branches, employing about 750,000 workers, mostly female.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said last month that the current global economic situation was not good, both in the US and Europe, and that although the problem was not serious yet, it has affected the global economy through inflation.

He added that people in those countries have earned less income, so purchase orders from those countries are also declining.

