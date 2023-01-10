WORLD

Cambodia’s total export up 16.4% in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia exported products worth $22.48 billion in 2022, up about 16.4 per cent from $19.3 billion a year earlier, a report said on Tuesday.

The report published by the General Department of Customs and Excise said the main exported products included apparel, footwear, travel goods, bicycles and a number of agricultural goods such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas and mangoes, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the top five export destinations for the Southeast Asian nation are the US, Vietnam, China, Japan and Canada.

Meanwhile, the kingdom reported a total import of $29.94 billion in 2022, up about 4.3 per cent from $28.7 billion in the year before, the report said.

Key imported items included oil and gas, raw materials for garment, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consuming products, among others, it added.

Ministry of Commerce Undersecretary of State Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) had injected a vital impetus to the country’s trade growth.

Sovicheat said the two agreements, which took effect on January 1, 2022, are very beneficial to Cambodia as they have given the kingdom bigger market access with tariff concessions.

The RCEP comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and their five trading partners of China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

20230110-150604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uganda asks Congo-based rebels to surrender under amnesty law

    Zambia mulls increasing financial inclusion for rural dwellers

    Israel’s population tops 9.39 mn: report

    Apple to ship 1.5 mn units of its AR/VR headset, may...