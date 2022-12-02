INDIA

Cambridge partners with Lucknow College on lang skills

NewsWire
0
0

The Cambridge University Press and Assessment have partnered with National PG College in Lucknow offering an opportunity to empower students with language skills that encourage lifelong learning and enhance their employability.

This association will provide a world-class learning experience to aspiring students who wish to pursue education and career options by broadening their learning horizons.

Arun Rajamani, manging director, South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, “Cambridge brings a wealth of pedagogic expertise, advanced digital learning solutions, and immense opportunities. These will help us fill gaps between the demand and actual supply for key work-related skills, thus increasing corporate and social opportunities for students and helping them achieve greater successes.”

The institute is planning to commence operations by January 2023 and is confident to train large number of students by next year.

Prof Devendra Kumar Singh, Principal of National P.G. College, Lucknow said, “We are confident that this will be a synergistic relationship, providing students with the progressive way of learning English by realising their true potential and achieve their academic goals.”

He further stated that the students would significantly benefit from the expertise of both organisations who are focused to boost the learning ecosystem.

20221202-164204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Units of ‘Musasi’, ‘Bagheera’ wish Prabhu Deva on his birthday

    Ford India workers continue protest demanding better compensation for job loss

    Indian scientists reveal new layer of monsoon circulation’s link to Antarctica

    Sheroes Hangout Cafe: A tribute to the resilience of acid attack...