Leaders of the CPI-M-led Left Front and the Congress on Monday said that despite differences on many issues, they have come together before the February 16 Assembly polls to rid the people of Tripura “of the menace of BJP’s barbarism, undemocratic activities and anti-people policies”.

Addressing the media, the Left and the Congress leaders said that they fought many elections against each other but this time they came together with only one agenda to defeat the BJP and provide freedom to the people of the state.

The two traditional rivals since 1952 are, under a seat adjustment deal, contesting the forthcoming elections jointly and urged the people to voted out the BJP to restore democracy, and to protect the constitution.

The CPI-M led four party Left Front has put up 47 candidates and allotted 13 seats to the Congress.

CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura state Congress President Birajit Sinha, both former Ministers, said that after the BJP led alliance government came to power in Tripura in March 2018, over 400 Left party offices and 44 Congress party offices were attacked and destroyed by the ruling party workers and their goons.

When the Congress and the Left came together, the BJP became nervous and their electoral prospects in the forthcoming elections turned zero, said Chowdhury, also a CPI-M Central Committee member.

AICC Secretary Szarita Laitphlang, alleging that the Election Commission has been acting in a partial manner, said that when the BJP goons are attacking opposition party workers, supporters their assets, the police remain mute spectators.

“Election Commission’s announcement of zero poll violence is proved to be a farce by the ruling BJP. Whenever we sought permission to organise election related events and programmes, the BJP led administration and the police rejected our applications.

“In many places, police remain inactive even when violence takes place in front of their eyes. Our flag and festoons are destroyed before them but they do not intervene to stop this. Such attacks and violence now become a routine and we appeal to the Election Commission to honour its commitment to the people of the state,” she said.

Sinha said that the people of the state have been living in a suffocating condition and BJP must be removed from power in the interest of people and the Constitution.

