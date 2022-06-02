Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2014. She welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden in 2019, at the age of 47.

She is currently a full-time mother and says that she is loving this phase of her life. She recently opened up about motherhood and her age in a conversation she had with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on her GOOP podcast.

Cameron Diaz, who is now 49 years old, welcomed her daughter, Raddix, with husband Benji Madden, only two years ago when she was 47, an age that is considered unconventional and quite late when it comes to embracing motherhood.

In a report in People, Diaz was quoted as saying, “The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years.”

The ‘Charlie’s Angel’ actor further added, “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.”

She went to also add, “I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s.”

Speaking about her genetic makeup and how she believes she will live long to see her daughter grow up, Diaz said in the podcast interview, “My family is from sturdy stock”. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that… And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

During the course of the interview, Diaz also shared that though she is the oldest mom in the group of girlfriends she has who have kids of similar age, she reiterates that she gets plenty of support.

She signs off by saying, “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her.”