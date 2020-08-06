Canindia News

Why Cameron Diaz quit acting

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE024

Former actress Cameron Diaz feels peaceful after retiring from films.

On Gwyneth Paltrow‘s series, “In goop Health: The Sessions”, Diaz opened up on her decision to quit films, reports cnn.com.

“I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it’s such a grind. I didn’t really make any space for my personal life,” Diaz said.

“A peace. I got a peace in my soul. I finally was taking care of myself,” she answered when she was asked about the changes she witnessed in her life post quitting films.

Diaz married musician Benji Madden in 2015. The couple have a daughter, Raddix, born in January 2020.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson for superhero film ‘Black Adam’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bollywood style animation on Hollywood VFX artist Sandeep Menon’s radar

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sex scenes in Hollywood to be created using CGI in COVID-19 era

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.