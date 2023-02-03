SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Cameron Green hasn’t been able to do a lot yet, says Australia captain Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted that all-rounder Cameron Green hasn’t been able to do a lot in the preparatory camp ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against India in Nagpur, starting from February 9.

Green, 23, is racing against the clock to be available for the first Test after suffering a fracture to his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December 2022.

“I know he won’t be bowling (in the first Test). The next week’s obviously really important. He hasn’t been able to do a lot yet. I think the nature of that particular injury is once it comes good, it comes good really quickly. Hopefully, we’re at that stage where the next week, it really does improve a lot,” Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Cummins also revealed that Green had attempted to bat in the nets at Alur on Thursday, but didn’t say much about how it went. “I haven’t seen how that’s gone, but we’ll see how the next week goes, the next few days in particular, and map out a plan. Still kind of hopeful, but see how he goes.”

When Green, the fast-bowling all-rounder is fully fit, it provides balance to Australia in their playing eleven as he can be a third-pace bowling option. But with him not ready to bowl yet, it’s still a toss-up on how Australia figured out their playing eleven for the series opener against India.

“I doubt that’s kind of an option for the first Test, but we’ll wait and see with the conditions. Again, you look at our team, players like Mitchell Starc (unavailable for the first Test), Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, they’re top-class bowlers, so even though it might be spinning conditions, it’s hard to bet against those guys not doing a fantastic job.”

Cummins signed off by giving a peek into the pre-series training at Alur. “The facilities were fantastic. They were really good wickets  it’s given us a good chance to have some really good prep.”

