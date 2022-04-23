LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cameroon, FAO sign 5-yr agreement to improve food security, nutrition

NewsWire
0
0

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has signed a Country Programming Framework (CPF) with Cameroon, which will help improve agriculture, food security, nutrition and natural resources management in the central African nation over the next five years.

The signing event was held in the capital Yaounde on Friday between the FAO Country Representative, Athman Mravili and Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe.

“This document has four main axis. The first is to ameliorate condition of production in order to create wealth in our country, the second action is to fight against climate change, the third action is to strengthen the policy of governance of public affairs in our country and the last action is to strengthen the Sustainable Development Goals that aim to eradicate poverty and fight against hunger in our country,” Mbairobe told reporters after the CPF which will run from 2022 to 2026 was signed.

CPF will be implemented by the government of Cameroon and FAO with support from the wider spectrum of stakeholders within the private sector, semi government institutions and civil society, Xinhua news agency reported.

Agriculture is the mainstay of Cameroon’s economy and a major source of employment for more than 70 per cent of the population.

However, the sector has been impacted by the incidence of weather-induced crop failures, pests and diseases and limited access by especially small-holder farmers to financing instruments and technology, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

20220423-063603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snehalta Vasaikar: Childhood memories are important in our lives

    Film body writes to Maharashtra CM requesting permission to resume work

    Women more likely to die of a heart attack than men...

    ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ makers want kids to identify with...