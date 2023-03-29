Cameroon’s hope of participating in the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been shattered after they lost to Gabon through a penalty shootout in their last qualifier here.

Cameroon’s head coach Guy Feutchine said the disqualification came as a shock as the team was well prepared to obtain the result, reports Xinhua.

“We will have to work harder and prepare for future competitions,” Feutchine told a post-match press conference.

The U-23 AFCON will take place in Morocco between June 24 and July 8.

