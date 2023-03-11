SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song has named his final selection of 24 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Namibia.

The squad is made up of well experienced and celebrated players including Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Vincent Aboubakar, who ended the 2021 AFCON as the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals and featured on the CAF best XI, reports Xinhua news agency.

The squad will host Namibia on March 23 and return to the match five days later in Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Cameroon was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Namibia, Kenya and Burundi.

The 34th edition of AFCON will take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

