HEALTHWORLD

Cameroon to start fifth phase of Covid-19 vaccination

NewsWire
0
0

Cameroon will start the fifth phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination next month, according to the country’s Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie.

The campaign will run from November 18 to 27 and will target people aged 18 years and above, vaccinated people eligible for the booster dose, and pregnant and breastfeeding women, Manaouda said in a statement Friday evening.

As part of the vaccine response against Covid-19, Cameroon has already covered 12 per cent of its population aged 18 years and above with more than 1.8 million vaccinated to date, the Minister added.

“These encouraging results are not enough to protect the country from a new resurgence. Despite the period of calm observed for a few months, there are still serious cases of Covid-19,” Manaouda said and added that the goal of the national vaccination campaign is to “achieve collective immunity”.

Cameroon has been fighting Covid-19 since March 2020. It has logged 123,785 confirmed Covid-19 cases and has lost more than 1,900 people to the coronavirus, according to Africa CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221023-204401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll from Nigeria’s cholera outbreak reaches 1,768

    US FDA okays arthritis drug for treatment of Covid-19

    8 polio-vaccination team members in Afghanistan slain: UN

    Israel to vaccinate elderly with 3rd Pfizer dose