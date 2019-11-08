Cameroon’s main oppn not to take part in general elections

Yaounde, Nov 12 (IANS) Cameroon’s main opposition party Social Democratic Front (SDF) said on Tuesday that it will not take part in the legislative and municipal elections scheduled next year, arguing that insecurity in the English-speaking regions does not favour credible elections.

Denis Nkemlemo, SDF’s national secretary for communication told reporters the decision was reached “after deep reflection” by top officials of the party, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The security situation in the Southwest and Northwest regions is such that elections cannot take place there because the war is ragging on,” Nkemlemo said, adding that organising elections when one part of the country is “tearing apart” will only facilitate the split of the country.

The SDF that enjoys widespread support in English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest has reiterated that it will only consider to partake in the elections if “concrete and durable” solutions to the conflict have been effected.

On Sunday, President Paul Biya decreed that elections for members of National Assembly and municipal councillors will take place on February 9, 2020. Separatists have vowed to disrupt the elections in the Anglophone regions.

Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Monday stressed that “all necessary security measures” shall be taken to ensure that the elections take place peacefully.

