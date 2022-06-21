Camilla Parker Bowles was universally known as the “other” woman in Prince Charles’ life. The now Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were both in love with each other for several years even though both were married – Prince Charles to Princess Diana and Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles.

In the 1990s both Prince Charles and Camilla divorced their respective spouses so they could finally pursue their relationship and when they did so, it was an open invitation to a media frenzy unlike any other. No other royal event matches up to the scandal of a royal divorcing and then pursuing a relationship with another divorcee.

Just ahead of her 75th birthday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has given a rare interview where she spoke to the media about what the media attention was like and how her marriage is now to the love of her life, Prince Charles.

Speaking to British Vogue in Clarence House, the London home that she and Prince Charles share, Camilla spoke about the unending media scrutiny into her life and her relationship and said, “It’s not easy. “I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised and…” she trails off without finishing the sentence.

She then added, “But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”

Camilla, who as Prince Charles’ wife will be the next Queen of England is bearing a huge amount of responsibility. A while ago Camilla was made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter as well as the patron of the National Theatre located on the South Bank.

Camilla adds that with all her responsibilities she finds it hard to make time for her marriage. She said, “It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet.”

Speaking about how she and Charles spend time together, Camilla shared, “Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.”

She adds that it’s “lovely to catch up” when they get the time and said, “You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.” Despite being together and wanting to be together for several years, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall officially got married to each other on April 9, 2005. Charles was 57 at the time and Camilla, 58.