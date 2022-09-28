An official review of Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine program has called for continued campaigns to encourage booster uptake.

The review, which was commissioned by the federal government in June, published its report, making eight recommendations including an ongoing booster campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

It found that 96 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and 70 per cent have received a third.

However, only 40 per cent of people who are eligible for a fourth dose have received it.

Jane Halton, the former Department of Health secretary who led the review, said the pandemic still posed a significant threat and that Australia’s early success at keeping Covid-19 case and death numbers low “is beginning to wane”.

“The need to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 is likely to remain,” she said in the report.

“It is not possible to accurately predict the further evolution of the virus and Australia is likely to continue to be challenged, at least in the short term, by emerging variants and new waves of disease.”

Australia has spent A$8 billion on vaccines.

