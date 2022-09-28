HEALTHWORLD

Campaign needed to boost Covid booster uptake in Aus

NewsWire
0
0

An official review of Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine program has called for continued campaigns to encourage booster uptake.

The review, which was commissioned by the federal government in June, published its report, making eight recommendations including an ongoing booster campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

It found that 96 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and 70 per cent have received a third.

However, only 40 per cent of people who are eligible for a fourth dose have received it.

Jane Halton, the former Department of Health secretary who led the review, said the pandemic still posed a significant threat and that Australia’s early success at keeping Covid-19 case and death numbers low “is beginning to wane”.

“The need to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 is likely to remain,” she said in the report.

“It is not possible to accurately predict the further evolution of the virus and Australia is likely to continue to be challenged, at least in the short term, by emerging variants and new waves of disease.”

Australia has spent A$8 billion on vaccines.

20220928-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cambodia’s new Covid-19 cases drop to single digit, first time since...

    Millions in Chinese metropolis wait in line for Covid test in...

    Concern over active Covid-19 cases not falling in western TN

    Nearly 18mn Argentines receive Covid booster shot