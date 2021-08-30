York police are looking for suspects and witnesses after reports that several political campaign signs were damaged with hate-motivated graffiti in Newmarket and Aurora.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, police received a second report of damaged political signs that were located along Yonge Street, from Kingston Road to Bristol Road, in Newmarket. The signs were spray painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The similar report was previously filed on Tuesday, August 24. Investigating officers found more than 10 signs that had been damaged within the boundaries of Yonge Street and St John’s Side Road and Bayview Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents and that they are hate motivated. They are asking any witnesses, anyone with information or video surveillance footage in that area, to please come forward.

York police said that hate crimes will not be tolerated. Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression sexual orientation, or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.