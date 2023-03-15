INDIALIFESTYLE

Campaign to make Varanasi beggar-free

Varanasi is all set to become beggar-free as the district administration, has launched a special campaign called ‘Bhikshavriti Mukt Kashi’.

District magistrate S. Rajalingam said, “We are working with a strategy to end beggary by identifying three categories of beggars active in Kashi. The focus will be on tourist sites like Dashashwamedh Ghat, temples, including Sankat Mochan and city roads and crossings.”

Rajalingam said, “A drive, which is being carried out by district administration with the cooperation of social welfare organisations, Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), police and NGOs, had been launched with a directive to ensure strict compliance of human rights and provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975.”

He said that destitutes have been kept in the first category followed by members of organised rackets engaged in beggary and poor people, who remain engaged in different activities to earn livelihood and come to the temple city to beg on special occasions.

In the initial phase of the drive, joint teams have started counselling people found engaged in beggary. Pilgrims, tourists and other people are being urged — through announcements, posters, banners and leaflets — to stop giving alms to beggars.

In the next phase, those found indulging in beggary despite counselling, would be rescued and rehabilitated.

