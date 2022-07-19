The Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan (REA) has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, urging the government to claim back Nepali territory occupied by China.

The REA, in the past, had demonstrated against Chinese encroachment on Nepali territory, and China’s overt interference in Nepali politics in Kathmandu, and several other cities.

A delegation led by REA Central President Binay Yadav has handed over the memo to Minister Shrestha, here on Tuesday.

The REA also drew Shrestha’s attention to the latest incursion of China whereby the Chinese side has erected a fence at the Ruila border of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-1 in Gorkha without coordinating with the Nepali side.

Nepal and China have some boundary related issues in Humla, Gorkha, Shankhuwashaba districts.

In order to resolve the boundary related disputes and differences with China, the Nepal government had last week proposed to activate existing boundary related mechanisms whose official decision has not met yet.

“The encroachment in various areas of the Nepal-China border, including Ruila, in violation of international law and values, is not only an insult to the friendship between the two countries, but also a direct challenge to the sovereignty of Nepal,” REA president Yadav said in the memorandum.

Similarly, Yadav added that repeated attacks on Nepal’s territorial integrity by China in face of Nepal’s condemnation has not deterred the Chinese sides to undertake its illegal motives.

He also lauded the steps taken against the encroachments on the Nepal-China border as the current government came to power. “However, despite the diplomatic efforts made by the government, border encroachment continues.”

The memorandum reads: “We expect decisive and strict action by this government against border encroachment, the Ekata Abhiyan continues to fully support and cooperate with the government in its every step.”

20220719-201802