Campaigning for 2 Himachal Assembly bypolls ends

Shimla, Oct 19 (IANS) The campaigning for October 21 by-elections to two Assembly seats in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh concluded on Saturday evening.

The by-elections to Dharamsala and Pachaad seat were necessitated because Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap resigned their Assembly seats as they were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Greenhorns Reena Kashyap and Vishal Nehria are the BJP candidates from Pachhad and Dharamsala seats, respectively.

The Congress has fielded former Speaker and seven-time legislator Gangu Ram from Pachhad, and young leader from the Gaddi community Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamsala.

A spokesman for the Chief Electoral Office said during the campaigning Rs 121,020 cash and 4,180 liters of liquor were seized.

The BJP has 44 seats in the 68-member state Assembly.

