Campaigning for Khinvsar, Mandawa in Rajasthan comes to an end

Jaipur, Oct 19 (IANS) Campaigning by all political parties came to an end on Saturday evening for Mandawa and Khinvsar seats in Rajasthan for the voting to be held on Monday.

A total of 2,27,414 voters shall cast their votes in the Mandawa bypolls, out of which, 1,17,742 are males and 1,09,672 are female voters, said chief electoral officer Anand Kumar.

A total of 259 voting centres have been set up in Mandawa.

Similarly, Khinvsar has 2,50,155 voters which include 1,30,908 males and 1,19,247 female voters. A total of 266 voting centres have been set up here.

All basic facilities have been provided at these voting centres. Ramps have been created for physically challenged voters, said Kumar.

The voters are required to bring at least one identity proof with them out of 11 documents such as passport, driving licence, passbook, pan card among others.

There are 60 critical voting centres in Mandawa Assembly area and 121 in Khinvsar. A total of 8 central security forces have been deployed at these centres to maintain law and order. Webcasting and videography arrangement has been made to avoid any untoward incident, added the officer.

The Congress has nominated Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa who is locking horns with Sushila Seegda. On Khinvsar seat in Nagaur, the Congress has nominated Harendra Mirdha against Narayan Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the alliance partner of the BJP in the state. Narayan Beniwal is the brother of Hanuman Beniwal, MP from RLP, from Nagaur.

The bypolls have been necessitated two MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

–IANS

arc/skp/