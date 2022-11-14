BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Can have petrol and diesel under GST if all states agree, says Hardeep Puri

NewsWire
0
0

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that if states are ready, then the Centre can bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

Puri, who was in Srinagar, told media persons that for bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the states need to have a consensus. So if the states are ready, then the Centre would also be prepared as it has been ready for it all along, he added, as per reports.

At the same time though, he noted that how would be implemented, is another issue altogether, and this should be addressed to the Finance Minister.

Puri also expressed doubts whether states would agree to bringing petrol and diesel under GST, as per the reports.

20221114-194601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lafarge loses case over ‘crime against humanity’ in Syria’s civil war

    K’taka govt meet with Uber, Ola, Rapido; auto-rickshaw union terms it...

    Intel acquires Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 bn

    Mercedes-Benz India Jan-Sep’22 sales exceed those of 2021