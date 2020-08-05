Can love ultimately prevail?

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) What happens when two disparate people grow up together but stay apart, only to eventually fall in love.

Shravya Bhinder, the bestselling author of “Something I Never Told you”, who gave up a full-time corporate career to focus on writing full-time, explores these emotions in her new book “To You With Love”, which really is a story of our times.

Right from their childhood, Sahil and Arya have been very different from each other. Sahil is careless and carefree — in short, a brat — and after ‘new money’. Arya is just the opposite, too sensitive, reserved, shy and not easy to talk to.

But then, this is probably what attracts Sahil to her. Slowly and very delicately their story progresses, and in comes love and things begin to take on a golden hue.

However, as life begins to unravel, Sahil learns why Arya is so private and that is when the most damning truth about her life is revealed. As soon as they cross that bridge and try to move on, another cruel blow threatens to tear them apart.

It’s now about a life beyond life, and about a love somewhere among the stars.

Author Shravya loves to keep an eye out for stories she feels are hidden all around her and it is in these that she draws her inspiration from. Formerly a corporate employee, she managed to flee the madness of that world after a few years to become a full-time writer. She is a sucker for romance and strives to pen exciting stories. When she is not reading and writing, she is out enjoying nature, playing with her dogs or cooking for her family.

Shravya lives in Melbourne with her family in a house with a barren backyard and a lifetime’s collection of books. It’s an environment that’s bound to tickle the brain cells.

–IANS

vm/in