HEALTHLIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Can noisy environments unlock some people’s learning potential?

NewsWire
0
0

Though most of us seek solitude, a quiet place to study, researchers now reveal that ‘noise may play a key role in helping some people improve their learning potential.

A team of researchers found that the transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS) technology could have many applications for some people with cognitive difficulties.

“The study showed tRNS has promise as a tool to assist people with compromised learning capabilities”, said Dr Onno van der Groen, the lead author at Edith Cowan University in Australia, adding that “the effect on learning is promising: it can speed up learning and help people with neurological conditions.”

The study, published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, said that the tRNS doesn’t utilise auditory sense of the word but rather it sees electrodes attached to the head so a weak current can pass through specific parts of the brain.

The tRNS technology works by allowing the brain to form new connections and pathways, a process known as neuroplasticity.

“It had two effects on the brain: the ‘acute’ effect, which allows a person to perform better while undergoing tRNS, and the modulating effect which saw lasting results”, Dr Groen said.

The idea of expanding one’s learning potential via tech such as tRNS raises questions like whether a neurotypical person can take their intelligence to new levels, to which Dr Groen replied, “The potential is there, but there are also signs it won’t create a ‘new level’ of intelligence.”

Though the technology is still in its infancy and people are only able to access tRNS by entering controlled trials, its practicality and apparent safety meant there was a lot of potential for a range of applications, said researchers.

Scientists worldwide are also investigating tRNS’ effects on perception, working memory, sensory processing and other aspects of behaviour, with the technology showing promise as a treatment for a range of clinical conditions.

20220905-150202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rise in night temperature may up your death risk 6-fold: Study

    India logs 21,566 Covid cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hrs

    Allocate 500 ton medical oxygen to TN: Stalin to Modi

    Maha: Covid fatalities remain high, MMR deaths cross 30K