Ending a relationship is never easy no matter the length of the relationship. If the relationship lasted a few years then it means that you and your partner had carved a space for the other person in their life. Going beyond love and lust, there was likely friendship and camaraderie, not to mention companionship. So, breaking up and putting an end to all of it is no doubt difficult as well as painful.

No matter the reason for break-up and also whether it was amicable or not, when a person has been a part of your everyday life, it can be tough to suddenly cut off and maintain radio silence. Despite how things stand, chances are you miss your ex and want to stay in touch or maybe even try and be friends with them.

So, if you are among those who wants to break up a romantic relationship but maintain a civil friendship and stay in touch with an ex every now and then, then these tips are for you:

Don’t rush into being friends. If you just broke up. Even if your social circle is the same, maintain some distance and give each other the space to grieve the end of the relationship and heal from it. Most importantly, allow each other the time to not get stirred up with romantic or lustful feelings towards each other. Once you are past it, you can work on staying in touch as friends.

Ask yourself and your ex-partner, why are you staying friends? Is it the continued emotional support? Habit you can’t break off? Most convenient friend with benefits? Shared responsibilities? Be honest with yourself and your ex about why you are choosing to stay in touch.

Set up the boundaries first. You may have been intimate and romantic for years but you are platonic friends now so you need to make sure no lingering feelings and expectations remain. You or your ex cannot get clingy or expect that the other person will hang out with them all the time or call and text always.

If there is an unresolved conflict in the relationship – either resolve it before you try being friends or work out a truce so you never mention it. Past grudges and resentments never go hand in hand with a civil relationship with an ex. If you are bringing friendship to the table, make sure it comes without strings.

If child/children is why you have to stay amicable then beforehand discuss how the parental responsibilities will be divided and never ever have this talk in front of the children. Wherever possible present a united parental front to the kids even though you are separated. Also make it a policy not to badmouth your ex in front of his/her children.

Last and final, while it might seem like you need to maintain a friendship, remind yourself, the relationship ended because things were not working out, so do not force yourself in any way. A friendship or amicability only works if it’s something that comes naturally and comfortably to you. If not, walking away is always an option.