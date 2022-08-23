At the virtual Summit for Heads of State and Government of the International Crimea Platform today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against supporters of the Russian regime, as well as additional assistance for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is currently visiting Canada, also participated in this Ukraine-led initiative.

“Canada and Germany continue to be united in our efforts to support Ukraine,” Trudeau stated. “Both countries reaffirmed our shared commitment to supporting the full restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. We will continue to work together with our partners and allies to continue standing up for and defending peace, security, human rights, and the rule of law.”

To increase pressure on Putin’s regime, Trudeau announced that Canada is imposing new measures on 62 close associates of the Russian regime and a defence sector entity that is complicit in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the individuals sanctioned are high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian federal governors and regional heads, their family members, and senior officials of currently sanctioned defence sector entities.

To support the Ukrainian government and people, the Prime Minister also announced allocation of funding for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program (PSOPs), totalling $3.85 million.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office highlighted some initiatives that this funding will support.

Approximately $2.9 million in additional funding for the Canada-Ukraine Police Development Project, implemented by Alinea International, that is providing targeted support to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Emergency Services, including the provision of essential equipment and supplies.

Support is also being provided to improve police responses to cases of conflict-related sexual violence and expand psychological peer support for police.

Approximately $950,000 in additional funding for the Promoting Reform Objectives through Technical Expertise and Capacity Transfer project, implemented by Alinea International, focusing on providing technical advice and support to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defensce. This project is strengthening the capacity of this institution that is critical to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in the face of Russian aggression.

Trudeau also said that Canada will continue to counter Russian state-sponsored disinformation by creating a dedicated team to help increase Canada’s capacity to understand, monitor, and detect Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation and enable deeper international collaboration, including through the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).