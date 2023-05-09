The Canadian government announced its first major acquisition of more than 1,000 electric buses to enhance the network of electric public transit in the eastern province of Quebec.

According to a statement issued by Infrastructure Canada, the federal and the provincial governments will invest over C$780 million ($585 million) and over C$1.1 billion, respectively, to support the purchase of 1,229 electric buses for Quebec’s network of electric public transit, reports Xinhua news agency.

The financial support is unparalleled in Canada, and makes it possible to carry out the largest electric buses project in North America, the statement said.

The funding will allow 10 public transportation organisations in Quebec to begin the massive conversion of their bus fleets to become 100 per cent electric.

The investment also delivers on the federal government’s commitment to help purchase 5,000 zero emission buses over the next five years, the statement said.

In order to maximise the potential for local economic benefits, the level of Canadian content required in this call for tenders was set at 25 per cent and the final assembly must be done in the country, it added.

The buses will be delivered by 2027.

According to Quebec’s Green Economy Plan, beginning in 2025, all new vehicles acquired by public transit agencies and receiving government subsidies must be electric vehicles.

