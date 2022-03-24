Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced a suite of additional measures to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

“Canada has been working in lockstep with our NATO, G7, and European Union allies and other partners around the world to hold Russia accountable for its ongoing, illegal, and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine as it defends its people, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, including through further coordinated economic sanctions and delivering critical humanitarian aid where it is needed most,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Canada will be imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council for having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Ottawa will also prohibit the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia.

The Restricted Goods and Technologies List will aim to undermine and erode the capabilities of the Russian military by prohibiting the export of a broad range of items to Russia, including in the areas of electronics, computers, telecommunications, sensors and lasers, navigation and avionics, marine, aerospace and transportation.

Another $50 million will be allocated from Canada’s $100 million contribution for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including Moldova, to: the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Refugee Agency, the Canadian Red Cross and People in Need to provide immediate assistance where it is needed most.

On March 23, Trudeau addressed the European Parliament where he condemned President Putin’s war of choice and reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, including by calling for further coordinated strong support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggression.

Trudeau then met with leaders from Allied countries at the NATO Summit on March 24 to build on Canada’s coordinated response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. They discussed the continued coordination of strong support for Ukraine and its people, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence measures in response to the new security reality in Europe.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to the Alliance and NATO’s principle of collective defence. He highlighted Canada’s renewed commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank and supporting eastern Allies through Operation REASSURANCE and Canada’s pledge to deploy additional troops, as part of NATO’s Response Force, if requested by NATO.

Since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has sanctioned 804 individuals and 203 entities, many in coordination with its allies. These include sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, members of the Russian Federation Council, ministers of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Defence Sergei Shoigu, Finance Anton Siluanov, Justice Konstantin Chuychenko and entities in the defence and financial sectors. Today’s sanctions bring this total to 964 individuals. Canada’s sanctions impose asset freezes and dealings prohibitions.

Since January 2022, Canada has committed $180 million in humanitarian and development assistance to Ukraine.