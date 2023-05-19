COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia

Canada has announced new sanctions against Russia.

According to a statement on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s website, Canada is imposing new sanctions on 17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia’s armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite.

The statement said that other sanctions on 30 individuals and eight entities are involved in human rights violations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2,500 individuals and entities in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Many of these sanctions have been undertaken in coordination with Canada’s allies and partners.

