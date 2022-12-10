COMMUNITYHEALTHWORLD

Canada approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster for children aged 5-11

NewsWire
Health Canada has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children aged between 5 to 11 years.

This is the first bivalent Covid-19 booster authorised for use in this age group that targets the original Covid-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Health Canada previously authorised this bivalent booster for use in individuals aged 12 years and older on October 7, 2022. While the formulation for children aged between 5 to 11 years is the same, the dose is one-third of that authorised for individuals aged 12 years and older.

The statement added that after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect families and communities against Covid-19, Health Canada said.

20221210-070604

