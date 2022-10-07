Today, Health Canada authorized a second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. This is an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. It is approved for use as a booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Health Canada says it has authorized this vaccine after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence that has determined that this booster is safe and effective.

The booster is expected to trigger a strong immune response against both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. It is expected to have a similar safety profile to the original Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine, with mostly mild side effects, according to a statement from the regulatory body

Pfizer-BioNTech must to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety and efficacy of the BA.4/BA.5 bivalent vaccine. This will provide the Department with more data from ongoing studies and real-world use to ensure that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh any risks, as well as to detect any potential new safety signals.

Both Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine in Canada and internationally.

Health Canada says evidence indicates that all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.