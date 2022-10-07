COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

Canada approves second bivalent vaccine 

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Today, Health Canada authorized a second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. This is an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. It is approved for use as a booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Health Canada says it has authorized this vaccine after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence that has determined that this booster is safe and effective. 

The booster is expected to trigger a strong immune response against both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. It is expected to have a similar safety profile to the original Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine, with mostly mild side effects, according to a statement from the regulatory body

Pfizer-BioNTech must to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety and efficacy of the BA.4/BA.5 bivalent vaccine. This will provide the Department with more data from ongoing studies and real-world use to ensure that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh any risks, as well as to detect any potential new safety signals.

Both Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine in Canada and internationally.

Health Canada says evidence indicates that all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police seek public’s help in locating missing 24-year-old man from Brampton

    Which form of exercise is most popular among Canadians?

    More than 98% per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients not fully...

    Obesity linked to higher risk of broken bones in women: Study