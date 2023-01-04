COMMUNITY

Canada celebrates its first National Ribbon Skirt Day

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Canada’s National Ribbon Skirt Day, to be held annually on January 4, pays tribute to a young Indigenous girl who was shamed for wearing her traditional skirt to a formal wear day at her elementary school. The commemoration celebrates all Indigenous women, while offering a opportunity to learn about their heritage and culture.

“Today, I join all those across Canada who are marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day, whether that be through celebration, ceremony, or with community. Every year from now on, January 4 will be an opportunity for us all to learn more about and to celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, histories, and contributions to this diverse country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Passed unanimously into law by Parliament last month, National Ribbon Skirt Day originates with the story of Isabella Kulak. A member of Cote First Nation, Saskatchewan, Isabella was shamed for wearing her handmade ribbon skirt to a formal wear day at her elementary school. Traditionally worn by First Nations and Métis peoples, ribbon skirts are a centuries-old symbol of identity, adaptation, and survival for Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people, and represents a direct connection to Mother Earth.

“Isabella’s story shone a light on the enduring injustices, racism, and discrimination faced by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada every day, and on the importance of the role we all have to play in making sure that what happened never happens again to anyone in Canada,” the statement read. “Raising awareness of and protecting the unique and deeply personal traditions of Indigenous communities is essential to advancing reconciliation as a society, as well as building relationships and connections based on mutual respect and understanding.”

“This National Ribbon Skirt Day, I invite everyone to learn from Indigenous Peoples about their cultures and histories – from languages to traditional ceremonies and regalia to ancestral ties to the land.” Trudeau stated. “Together, let us amplify Indigenous voices and stand up against racism and discrimination to build a better society for everyone.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto to open 3 mass immunization clinics starting March 17

    5 dead, suspect killed in Toronto shooting

    Australian Open: Gritty Nadal overcomes Shapovalov challenge to reach semis

    Around 7 million Canadians are going hungry, says food bank report