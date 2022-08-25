COMMUNITYHEALTH

Canada confirms 1,206 monkeypox cases

NewsWire
0
0

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 1,206 cases of monkeypox including 32 hospitalisations in the country as of Wednesday.

Nationally, there has been a slowing trend in the increase in new cases reported in recent weeks but the disease spread to more regions in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The health agency said on Wednesday that of the confirmed cases, 583 cases are from Ontario, 471 from Quebec, 125 from British Columbia, 19 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from New Brunswick, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

The agency has deployed more than 105,000 doses of Imvamune vaccine to provinces and territories, with over 59,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose as of August 14.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

20220825-074401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Osler town hall on Peel Memorial expansion and COVID-19 response

    Ontario makes vaccines mandatory for some high-risk settings

    March Break traffic safety campaign launched in Toronto

    51% of Canadians not confident they will be vaccinated by September:...