Canada confirms 1,251 monkeypox cases

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 1,251 cases of monkeypox, including 35 hospitalisations in the country.

The health agency on Wednesday said that of the confirmed cases, 582 cases are from Ontario, 493 from Quebec, 137 from British Columbia, 31 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, Xinhua news agency reported.

