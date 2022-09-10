COMMUNITYHEALTHWORLD

Canada confirms 1,321 monkeypox cases

NewsWire
0
0

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed 1,321 cases of monkeypox including 37 hospitalisations in the country as of Friday.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 631 cases are from Ontario, 505 from Quebec, 143 from British Columbia, 34 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

20220910-071403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto opens 5,000 more appointments for ‘Our Winning Shot’ clinic at...

    Canada pledges $10 million to accelerate global climate adaptation

    Brampton council holds special meeting to discuss allegations of racism, nepotism...

    Recovery efforts ongoing in Brampton’s flood affected Churchville area, bridge and...