Canada confirms 1,363 monkeypox cases

Canada has confirmed 1,363 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Of the confirmed cases, 656 are from Ontario, 515 from Quebec, 150 from British Columbia, 34 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, the health agency added on Friday.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Kieran Moore said monkeypox risk has diminished dramatically in the province of the largest population, according to local media reports.

The province peaked in total number of active cases in the week of July 15, when nearly 16 to 18 cases a day were being identified through PCR testing, and the number now is down to about one a day, Moore said, adding that most of those new cases were travel-related, Xinhua news agency reported.

The province is waiting for the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation to provide guidance on if and how to start a second-dose strategy, the reports said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

