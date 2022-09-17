Canada confirmed 16,501 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 10, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

The number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,216,141 and 44,740 respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the health agency on Friday.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 10.1 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 62, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been gradually resuming border services at airports still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of Covid-19.

The CBSA announced on Friday the resumption of border services at 55 small airports across the country.

The government undertook a gradual easing of temporary measures to manage the pandemic, Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino said.

The announcement will help facilitate travel and make it easier for those who rely on smaller airports to receive the highest quality of service, he added.

