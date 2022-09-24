COMMUNITYHEALTH

Canada confirms 17,325 new Covid cases in a week

NewsWire
0
0

Canada confirmed 17,325 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 17, health authorities have announced.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country reached 4,233,468 and 44,992 respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 10.1 per cent, and tests per 100,000 people were 62.

The government is expected to lift the Covid-19 border restrictions at the end of this month with the expiry of a cabinet order affecting mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

Meanwhile, ArriveCan, an app to input international travellers’ vaccine status and test results, will become an optional tool for customs and immigration, according to local media reports.

20220924-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brampton mayor says Ontario should follow Quebec’s move to lift mask...

    Rare Sikh artworks donated to Montreal museum

    Canada’s Covid-19 cases surpass 2mn

    Explore Mississauga by bike this Sunday