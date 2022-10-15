COMMUNITYHEALTH

Canada confirms 20,002 new Covid cases in a week

NewsWire
0
0

Canada confirmed 20,002 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending October 8, raising concerns over a resurgence, health authorities said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in Canada currently stood at 4,293,273 and 45,689, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 12.9 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 57.

According to the PHAC, between October 3-10, the total number of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients increased from 5,070 to 5,373.

A public health expert said in the media that the impact of new variants remains unknown and that the arrival of flu season at a time when Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising could put heavy pressure on local healthcare system.

The federal government got rid of Covid-19 border restrictions from October including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

Health Canada said vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect against the virus and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from the infection.

According to Health Canada, all mRNA Covid-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

20221015-100606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When can you get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine...

    Indo-Canadian community mourns the passing of prominent leader 

    Appointments for Toronto’s Long Weekend Dose Drive still available

    York police arrest 6 people for more than 20 hardware store...