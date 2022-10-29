COMMUNITYHEALTH

Canada confirms 21,810 new Covid cases in a week

NewsWire
0
0

Canada confirmed 21,810 new Covid-19 cases in the week ending October 22, according to health authorities.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total cases and deaths in the country now stood at 4,336,860 and 46,389, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the PHAC, the cumulative people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine was 83 per cent as of October 9.

However, those who had in the last six months completed the primary series or received a booster dose with a vaccine was only 17.2 per cent as of October 9.

The country’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam said last week the PHAC was keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common sub-variants in the country.

Health Canada said previously vaccination continued to be one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from the infection.

20221029-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto opens 120,000 new vaccination appointments

    Dalai Lama greets Trudeau on his party’s victory

    Post pandemic Canadians want more money, training and greater work-life balance:...

    Peel Region to collect used batteries at the curb  