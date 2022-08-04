The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 890 cases of monkeypox in the country.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 423 cases are from Ontario, 373 from Quebec, 78 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, two from Saskatchewan and one from the Yukon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory is performing diagnostic testing for the virus that causes monkeypox. In addition, the laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing, an enhanced fingerprint analysis, on Canadian samples of monkeypox.

The Canadian government has deployed over 70,000 doses of Imvamune vaccines and continues to work actively with jurisdictions to manage public health responses.

The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

