Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced an innovative pathway to permanent residence for over 90,000 essential workers and international graduates who are actively contributing to Canada’s economy.

“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the incredible contributions of newcomers. These new policies will help those with a temporary status to plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build back better,” Mendicino said on Wednesday. “Our message to them is simple: your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting—and we want you to stay.”

“The focus of this new pathway will be on temporary workers employed in our hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who are driving the economy of tomorrow,” he added.

Effective May 6, 2021, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will begin accepting 20,000 applications for temporary workers in health care, 30,000 applications for temporary workers in other selected essential occupations and 40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution.

These public policies apply to workers in 40 healthcare occupations, as well as 95 other essential jobs across a range of fields, like caregiving and food production and distribution, a statement from the minister’s office said.

To be eligible, workers must have at least one year of Canadian work experience in a healthcare profession or another pre-approved essential occupation. International graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017.

Graduates and workers must also have proficiency in one of Canada’s official languages; meet general admissibility requirements; and be present, authorized to work and working in Canada at the time of their application to qualify.

The streams will remain open until November 5, 2021, or until they have reached their limit.

To promote Canada’s official languages, three additional streams with no intake caps have also been launched for French-speaking or bilingual candidates.