Canada declares Chinese diplomat “persona non grata”

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Canada is expelling the Chinese diplomat who was accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong’s family.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the decision in a statement.

“Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei,” she said.

“I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.

“This decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play.

“We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance,” Joly added

