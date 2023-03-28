COMMUNITY

Canada eases foreign home buyer ban

Barely three months after restrictions on residential property purchases by non-Canadians came into force, the federal government has made amendments to ease the rules.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced amendments to the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act’s accompanying Regulations on Monday.

“To provide greater flexibility to newcomers and businesses seeking to contribute to Canada, the Government of Canada is making important amendments to the Act’s Regulations,” Hussen said in a statement. “These amendments will allow newcomers to put down roots in Canada through home ownership and businesses to create jobs and build homes by adding to the housing supply in Canadian cities.”

The housing minister says these amendments strike the right balance in ensuring that housing is used to house those living in Canada, rather than a speculative investment by foreign investors.

As of Monday, March 27 those who hold a work permit or are authorized to work in Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations will be allowed to purchase residential property. Work permit holders are eligible if they have 183 days or more of validity remaining on their work permit or work authorization at time of purchase, and they have not purchased more than one residential property, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The current provisions on tax filings and previous work experience in Canada are being repealed.

Ottawa has also repealed section 3(2) of the regulations, so the prohibition does not apply to all lands zoned for residential and mixed use. Vacant land zoned for residential and mixed use can now be purchased by non-Canadians and used for any purpose by the purchaser, including residential development.

This exception allows non-Canadians to purchase residential property for the purpose of development. The amendments also extend the exception currently applicable to publicly traded corporations under the Act, to publicly traded entities formed under the laws of Canada or a province and controlled by a non-Canadian.

Additionally, the corporation foreign control threshold has been increased from 3% to 10%.

The Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act was passed by Parliament on June 23, 2022, and the Act and Regulations came into force on January 1, 2023, as part of the Justin Trudeau government’s strategy to make housing more affordable for Canadians. The accompanying regulations were developed for the Act to set out specific exceptions, definitions, and clarifications necessary to implement the prohibition.

