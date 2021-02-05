The Canadian government has announced its decision extend a ban on cruise ships in the country’s waters for one more year to 2022.

The ban, which was imposed in February 2020 and scheduled to end this month, has been extended to Februaty 28, 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Under the ban, cruise vessels carrying more than 100 people are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters, as well as adventure-seeking pleasure crafts operating in the country’s Arctic waters, except for those used by residents in the region.

Those who do not comply with the pleasure craft prohibition could be subject to penalties: C$5,000 per day for individuals and C$25,000 per day for groups or corporations.

“As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of Covid-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do,” the Minister added.

Alghabra also advised Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice.

–IANS

ksk/