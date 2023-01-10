COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets

NewsWire
0
0

The Canadian government announced that it has finalised an agreement with the US and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney to buy a fleet of 88 F-35 fighter jets.

The first deliveries of the aircraft are anticipated to begin in 2026 and a fully operational fleet is expected between 2032 and 2034, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Estimated at C$19 billion ($15 billion), this is the largest investment for the Royal Canadian Air Force in the past 30 years.

The agreement includes associated equipment, sustainment set-up and services, as well as the construction of fighter squadron facilities, the statement said.

The acquisition will occur as a staggered process and acquisition plans for a number of aircraft are already confirmed with this process continuing until the full fleet of 88 jets is acquired, it added.

20230110-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada confirms 1,059 monkeypox cases

    More than 50% of Canadians receive first dose of vaccine

    Vaccine clinic for drivers at the International Centre in Mississauga this...

    COVID-19 exposure at Mississauga nightclub