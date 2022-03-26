COMMUNITY

Canada funds to clear pandemic-related medical backlogs

The Canadian federal government announced it would provide an additional C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) one-time top-up to provinces and territories to reduce the backlog accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Finance Ministry, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed an estimated 700,000 surgeries and other medical procedures, resulting in an increase of waitlists and backlogs, reports Xinhua news agency.

This amount is in addition to the C$4.5 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up provided since the start of the pandemic, the release said, adding that it would further help provinces and territories to address immediate pandemic-related health care system pressures, particularly the backlogs of surgeries, medical procedures and diagnostics.

It would provide doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals with the resources they need to ensure Canadians have access to the care they deserve. Provinces and territories would be able to use this funding to support their own unique circumstances, including strengthening the health workforce, the release said.

In the last two years, pandemic-related direct transfers by the federal government to the provinces and territories total over C$20 billion, including C$4.5 billion through CHT top-ups.

