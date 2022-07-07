Today, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced an investment of $10 million to create a pan-Canadian platform to advance research into the effectiveness and clinical challenges of new COVID-19 treatments in non-hospitalized patients.

The initiative is part of joint venture to further evaluate the clinical and cost effectiveness of these treatments in non-hospitalized patients between the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Canadian ADAptive Platform Trial of COVID-19 Therapeutics in Community Settings (Can-ADAPT COVID) will be led by Dr. Andrew Pinto, Director of the Upstream Lab at St. Michael’s Hospital, a site of Unity Health Toronto, and a Professor at the University of Toronto.

“Dr. Pinto’s platform will allow the research team to test new treatments as they emerge and to quickly respond to the dynamic nature of global pandemics and other health emergencies,” Minister Duclos said in a statement issued to CanIndia News.

In collaboration with patients, community partners, and research networks across Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union, Dr. Pinto and his team will investigate outpatient medications for COVID-19 such as nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (brand name Paxlovid™) and provide key insights into whether treatments prevent hospitalization and post COVID-19 condition (“long COVID”). This study will also offer timely evidence to clinical researchers, health system managers, and public health officials in Canada and abroad.

“As part of our continued response to address the health challenges of the pandemic, we continue to work closely with our partners at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Health Canada to further investigate new COVID-19 antiviral medications,” added Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam. “This study will provide important evidence on treatment effectiveness that will better inform our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”