Canadian travellers to the United States are being advised to learn how to respond to active shooter situations given the increase in mass shootings south of the border over the years.

“The rate of firearm possession in the US is high,” the Government of Canada’s travel information page on the United States which was updated last month says.

“Incidences of mass shootings occur, resulting most often in casualties. Although tourists are rarely involved, there is a risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the advisory continues.

“Familiarize yourself on how to respond to an active shooter situation,” Canadians are told.

A link to “Active Shooter Preparedness” guide in several languages from the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is provided.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 200 mass shootings across the US so far this year.

The federal government’s travel advisory to the United Statues also urges Canadians to take safety precautions when living in holiday homes.

“Canadians living in holiday homes have been the victims of break-ins and burglary,” it says. “Make sure you lock windows and doors securely at night and when you are away.”