Canada launches national quantum strategy

The Canadian government has announced the launch of the National Quantum Strategy, which will see major investments in quantum research, talent and commercialisation.

Backed by an investment of 360 million Canadian dollars ($288 million) committed in Budget 2021, the strategy is driven by three missions in key quantum technology areas, including computing hardware and software; communications to equip Canada with a national secure quantum communications network and post-quantum cryptography capabilities; and sensors, according to a news release issued by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The missions will be advanced through investments in three pillars: research, with 141 million Canadian dollars ($113 million) to support basic and applied research to realise new solutions and new innovations; talent, with 45 million Canadian dollars ($36 million) to develop and retain quantum expertise and talent in Canada, as well as attract experts from within Canada and around the world, to build the quantum sector; and commercialization, with 169 million Canadian dollars ($135 million) to translate research into scalable commercial products and services.

According to a study commissioned by the National Research Council of Canada in 2020, it is estimated that by 2045, the Canadian quantum industry, once quantum technologies take hold, will be a 139 billion Canadian dollar ($111 billion) industry including all economic effects and account for 209,200 jobs, the release said.

