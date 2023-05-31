Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser today announced the launch of a new category-based selection process for the Express Entry economic immigration stream. This means invitations to apply will be sent to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability.

“Everywhere I go, I’ve heard loud and clear from employers across the country who are experiencing chronic labour shortages. These changes to the Express Entry system will ensure that they have the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed,” Fraser said. “We can also grow our economy and help businesses with labour shortages while also increasing the number of French-proficient candidates to help ensure the vitality of French-speaking communities.”

This year, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have a strong French language proficiency or work experience in the following fields in healthcare, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions, trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors, transport, agriculture and agri-food.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says the categories have been determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs.

Further details on the timing of invitations for individual categories and how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks. The first category-based invitations to apply are expected to be sent this summer.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

Category-based selection will make Express Entry more responsive to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs.

Last June, the federal government made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

Each year, IRCC must also report to Parliament on the categories that were chosen during the previous year and the selection process, including the rationale for choosing them.