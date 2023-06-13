Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser today launched two new EMPP (Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot) streams for skilled refugees and other displaced individuals that were previously announced on March 27.

“Helping employers access a new global talent pool is another way we are using our immigration system to address ongoing labour shortages,” Fraser said in a statement. “Finding these skilled workers among people who happen to be displaced abroad and lack a durable solution is a made­in­Canada solution that we are promoting globally.”

“Canada will continue to develop and scale up these types of innovative measures that allow us to welcome more vulnerable people, while helping businesses find the skilled workforce they need to grow,” he added.

These new immigration streams provide Canadian employers with the opportunity to access a talent pool of skilled refugees and other displaced people from around the world. This access allows Canada to not only increase its economic immigration and fill in-demand jobs, but also to complement its existing humanitarian commitments.

Newcomers using the EMPP will now be able to move to Canada and start working here more quickly. These new streams also reduce barriers to access since candidates do not need Canadian work experience to apply.

Of the two new streams announced today, one is tailored to candidates who have a job offer from a Canadian employer and the second is available to highly-skilled refugees without job offers. Candidates can also continue to apply through existing regional EMPP economic pathways.

Through the EMPP Federal Skills Job Offer Stream, Canadian employers can hire qualified candidates to fill a wide range of in-demand jobs, including nurse aides, personal support workers, long-term care aides, software engineers, web designers, mechanical and electrical engineers and technicians, logistics and warehouse workers, tourism and hospitality workers, and truck and delivery service drivers.

The EMPP Federal Skills Without a Job Offer Stream recognizes that certain candidates have skills that are in high enough demand that they will find work after they arrive in Canada.

Expanding and scaling up the EMPP is part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to embrace its role as Chair of the Global Taskforce on Labour Mobility by modelling labour mobility programs for like-minded countries, and to make Canada’s immigration system more responsive to the country’s economic and humanitarian commitments.